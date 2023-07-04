Amber Heard is excited to return as Mera on Aquaman 2 after Johnny Depp defamation trial; 'I'm very honored'

Amber Heard's current permanent address is Spain after the Johnny Depp defamation trial. The ex-couple entered into a defamation trial last year which became one of the most talked-about topics. But the actress did not stop herself from signing new projects. In a recent interview during a film festival in Italy, Amber Heard expressed her excitement as she is all set to return as Mera in the upcoming Aquaman 2.

Amber Heard is set to play Mera on Aquaman 2

The 37-year-old actress recently attended the Taormina Film Festival in Italy for the premiere of her latest thriller, In the Fire. During that festival, Amber Heard gave an interview to Deadline. She talked about her latest In The Fire and also opened up about her next, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The actress is all set to feature in the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom alongside Jason Momoa. Amber who played the role of Mera in the 2018 film Aquaman, is excited to reprise her character in the upcoming sequel.

When she was asked if she was excited about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a cheerful Amber said, "Oh, of course." Speaking of the intensity of both movies, Heard said, "The best luck you can have as an actor is to be able to balance both. Aquaman, that franchise and the machinery behind it, I’m very honored, honored to be a part of that."

She further added, "And then there are these small passion projects like In the Fire, where I’m proud to have gotten to know the filmmaker and the cast, and we got dirty together, to breathe life into this story." Emphasizing the importance of versatility, the actress said that she is balancing both types of projects and is grateful to manage the unique challenges each project brings.

Amber revealed that due to her legal battle with her ex-husband, she had to face obstacles after the legal battle with Johnny Depp but managed to secure her place as Mera in the Aquaman sequel.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard and Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release on December 20. The cast of the film also features Ben Affleck, Emilia Clarke, Nicole Kidman, and others in key roles.

