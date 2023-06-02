Amber Heard is NOT quitting Hollywood after move to Spain; Says 'I keep moving forward, that's life'

American actress and businesswoman Amber Heard recently confirmed that she has permanently moved to Spain following her highly publicized defamation trial. Her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, sued the actress for defaming him in a 2018 article. Recently, the Aquaman actress revealed that she is loving her time in Spain while hoping to stay in its capital city of Madrid. In the meantime, Heard also expressed how she has not quit Hollywood yet.

Amber Heard is NOT quitting Hollywood

A video from days ago featuring Heard from her day out in Spain is making rounds on the internet again. This clip features the actor’s first ever interaction with the media, where she confirmed her move to Spain. In the video, Amber opened up about the plans regarding her acting career too. She told reporters that despite living full-time in the Spanish capital, she has no plans to quit acting. Surprisingly, the actress has confirmed that some of her film projects are currently in the works.

Amber added, “I love Spain so much.” She was asked if she plans to stay in the country, to which the actress replied, “Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here." Moments before she continued on with her day, she confidently answered one last question and this time about her work. "Do you have a film project?" asked the reporter, to which she replied, "Oh, yes." While turning to walk back through her gate, Amber Heard said, “I move, that’s life.”

Fans share their thoughts on Amber Heard’s move to Spain

Heard’s statement came months after she moved to the European country in September 2022. Although the reasons for her move remain unclear, she is certainly happy with the decision, and so do all the fans. One fan commented, “I wish her and her daughter all the best personally. This isn’t just about her anymore, her daughter doesn’t deserve the shadow that’s been and gone.” While another shared, “Happy she’s moved on bc I think that’s important after everything that’s happened nobody would want to stay in that place forever.”

The Aquaman actress was in the limelight for the highly publicized defamation case between her and Johnny Depp in 2022. The trial ended with the court ordering Johnny Depp to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and an additional $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming him in a 2018 op-ed he wrote for the Washington Post. It was reported a month ago that Amber moved to Madrid, Spain with her young daughter Oonagh Paige.

Meanwhile, the actress did not go into detail about her upcoming projects. But she has been credited with two films that are currently in post-production–Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and In the Fire.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amber Heard looks in good spirits as she gets spotted at a book fair in Madrid