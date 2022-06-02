Amber Heard issues FIRST statement after losing defamation trial against Johnny Depp: I'm sad I lost this case

After the gruelling six-week-long trial proceedings in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation lawsuit, the jury has unanimously sided with Depp on the case which means that the Aquaman starlet has lost the case by a landside though she was levied USD 2 million in compensatory damages by the jury on the basis of her USD 100 million counter-claim.

The actress took to Instagram as she released her very first public statement since the beginning of the trial. Heard expressed her disappointment with the verdict as she stuck to her case and wrote, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband." She continued and mentioned the potential social implications of the verdict which according to the actress was not fair, "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback." Meanwhile, the actress also emphasized that she was "sad" to have "lost this case."

To read the rest of Amber Heard's statement check out her post below:

As for those unfamiliar with the lawsuit, Depp sued Heard for USD 50 million on charges of defamation, of which he has won USD 15 million, as she wrote an Op-Ed in 2018 in The Washington Post which painted her as the "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though she did not mention Depp's name in her opinion piece it was clear that the defamatory article was pointing toward him, the ex-husband she divorced on charges of domestic violence in 2016. After Depp's claim, Heard counter-sued him for USD 100 million for three statements made by the actor's previous attorney Adam Waldman in an exclusive to Daily Mail.

