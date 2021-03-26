Amber Heard issues statement after Johnny Depp is denied a retrial in UK libel case

Johnny Depp was denied a retrial in UK libel case recently and his former wife Amber Heard has now responded to the same.

It was recently reported that actor Johnny Depp requested a retrial back in December for his 2020 libel claim against The Sun over an article calling him a “wife beater" although the UK court has now denied his appeal. The justices, James Dingemans and Nicholas Underhill said the earlier court hearing was “full and fair” and the trial judge’s conclusions “have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law", via Indian Express. Depp's former wife Amber Heard has now reacted to the same.

Heard's reps recently released a statement to Yahoo saying, "We are pleased but by no means surprised by the Court's denial of Mr. Depp’s application for appeal. The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable." The statement further also called Depp's claim of new evidence was a "press strategy." Depp's lawyers had recently whilst asking for a retrial also mentioned how Heard hadn't donated her USD 7 million divorce settlement to charity, as claimed by her earlier and called it a “calculated and manipulative lie” on her part, via Yahoo.

Responding to those claims, Heards' team stated that the delay in donation happened because Depp filed a lawsuit against her in Virginia for defamation over her Washington Post op-ed on domestic violence seeking USD 50 million. The statement further added that this forced Heard to "spend millions of dollars defending [his] false accusations against her." Depp's US lawsuit against Heard has currently been postponed to April 2022.

Ever since losing the UK trial against Sun, Depp has lost his role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise though it has been reported that the actor was paid USD 10 million despite that.

