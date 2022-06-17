Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial Juror speaks out for the first time since verdict: We followed the evidence

Following the monumental win of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard in their USD 50 million defamation lawsuit, a Juror for the first time since the verdict was announced has come forward anonymously and gave their take on the case in a new interview with Good Morning America.

During their chat with the outlet, per ET Canada, the Juror responded to Heard and her attorney's claims of how social media influenced the decision-making in the six-week-long public trial. They maintained, "We followed the evidence," they further added, "Myself and at least two other jurors don’t use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had it made a point not to talk about it." They revealed that according to the Jurors "a lot of Amber’s story didn’t add up" and continued, "The majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor."

The Juror mentioned how they collectively picked up on the clues while Heard was giving her testimony, "The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable…. She would answer one question and she would be crying and then two seconds later she would turn ice cold." They revealed that some of the Jury members used the expression "crocodile tears" to describe Heard's testimony. Though the Juror did mark, that his ultimate thoughts on the case were that the abuse was mutual, "What I think is truthful was that they were both abusive to each other."

As for the final verdict, the Juror commented, "I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong. But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying."

