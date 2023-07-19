Amber Heard lands into more trouble as investigation backed by FBI continues; Details inside

Amber Heard can't seem to catch a break. After her high-profile defamation case with Johnny Deep , Heard has found herself in legal trouble, this time with the FBI's involvement. The actor has been making the news recently for her return to the big screens with the indie movie In the Fire , but Heard might just find herself in another scandal.

Amber Heard in a legal battle in case involving FBI

In 2022, reports emerged indicating that Heard was under investigation for a case that also involved the FBI. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Amber faced an investigation for allegedly smuggling her dogs, Pistol and Boo, into Australia while accompanying her now ex-husband Johnny Depp. This was during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean 5, back in 2015.

As per the reports, Amber brought her dogs without declaring them. She was charged with two counts of illegal importation of animals in July 2015. However, the case concluded when she pleaded guilty to falsifying travel documents in an Australian court on the Gold Coast, in April 2016.

Recently, Entertainment Tonight reported that a spokesperson from the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water, and the Environment confirmed that the perjury case involving Amber is still "ongoing." Allegedly, the Australian authorities, with the help of the FBI are trying to track down witnesses in America.

Amber Heard's involvement with New York Insurance company

Amber Heard had found herself in another legal battle mere days after her infamous case with Johnny Depp. When Heard was ordered by the Virginia court to pay The Pirates of the Caribbean actor a staggering $10 million in payment; Amber had requested financial assistance from her insurance company New York Marine and General Insurance Co. She had asked them to assist her in paying up a portion of the needed amount.

New York Marine and General Insurance Co. acknowledged that Heard had a $1 million liability policy covering defamation but claimed an exemption due to the "willful" nature of her wrongful conduct, as determined by the jury. They argued against covering any part of the judgment owed to Depp.

Heard then filed a countersuit, insisting that the insurance company should bear the responsibility despite their opposition. Now, Amber’s lawyer commented on the situation and revealed in a statement that Heard has recently dropped the case against the New York-based company.

He said, "Currently, New York Marine faces no real or threatened economic harm from Ms. Heard, as she has withdrawn her claim for indemnity and is not seeking any defence costs from New York Marine unless and until this Court’s dismissal order is reversed on appeal."

Meanwhile, Heard just made her comeback at the Taormina Film Festival earlier this year to warm reception from the audience for her indie flick movie In the Fire. She has also reprised her role in Aquaman 2.

