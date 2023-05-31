Amber Heard looks in good spirits as she gets spotted at a book fair in Madrid

Amber Heard was seen picking up some books to read.

On Tuesday afternoon, May 30, Amber was seen stopping by the Madrid Book Fair with a friend as she bought some new books to read.

Amber Heard gets spotted at a book fair in Madrid

Going by the photos published on Just Jared, the 37-year-old actress opted for a casual yet chic all-black look for her outing. Amber was seen donning a black sweatshirt with matching black leggings. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses and a black visor. She also carried a black fanny pack with her. Apart from this, Amber also carried a few tote bags with her, presumably filled with her new books. The Aquaman star was all smiles as the paparazzi clicked her from a distance.

After the book fair tour, Amber Heard and her friend reportedly stopped by an outdoor café to read a book.

Amber Heard Instagram post

Amber Heard moved to Spain after quitting Hollywood?

Amber Heard has reportedly moved to Spain with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, after the controversial defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp last year. She was spotted in Madrid a couple of times last month.

In April, PEOPLE reported that Heard ‘could not wait’ to leave U.S. with her daughter. They also shared that she gets ‘more privacy’ in Spain.

Explaining Amber’s situation, the souce said at the time, "The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country. She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."

The source further shared, "This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves."

Recently, Heard’s supporters also criticized the Cannes Film Festival’s decision to open the festival by premiering Johnny Depp’s new movie Jeanne du Barry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Amber Heard buy a villa in Spain for over $1M amid exit from Hollywood after losing defamation trial?