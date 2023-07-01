Amber Heard makes first Instagram post since Johnny Depp trial, calls return after one year 'unforgettable'

Amber Heard has made her return to the spotlight a year after her controversial and much-publicized defamation trial with former husband, actor Johnny Depp. Not only did the actress make her first public appearance, but she also made her first Instagram post since then. The 37-year-old described how she felt about her return and here's what she had to say.

Amber Heard makes first post since Johnny Depp trial

Heard's first public appearance was at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy which she attended to promote her film In the Fire. All eyes were on the actress who had gone missing from the spotlight after losing the massively covered court case to Depp in June 2022. The Aquaman star posted a picture of herself from the festival as she smiled onstage. She made the post on June 30, which marked a year since the result was announced.

"Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film Festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend. #InTheFire," Heard captioned the post. Her last Instagram post was made in December 2022. Luca Calvani, her co-star in the film commented, "Yes. There she is [sparkles emoji]." Connor Allyn, the director of Heard's film told Deadline, "I'm so happy that Amber went through something so awful and it didn't change her as a person. She's still the shining light that we explained earlier and to go through something that terrible and be able to come out the other side and be whole."

Calvani chimed in and told the portal that the actress was "generous and encouraging" and called her a star. "She has that light. She glows and she pulls you in and she shares it with everybody. The last person on set will feel it and feel a connection with her," he explained. The actor added that Heard suffered through "that sort of ordeal" and overcame it with grace and she deserves the credit for her incredible journey. "She can teach us all a couple of things as far as resilience and courage," Calvani, who was also present at the festival, concluded.

The legal battle between Heard and Depp spanned from April to June 2022 where a seven-person jury announced the verdict in The Pirates of the Caribbean star's favor but Heard managed to win one of her three counterclaims. Apart from her first post after hiatus, Heard also posted several pictures with fans from the film festival on her Instagram stories.

