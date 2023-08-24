Amber Heard NOT to be charged after 'illegally importing' dogs in 2015 amidst Johnny Depp's USD 4.5 billion movie shoot

Amber Heard, the Aquaman actress, won't be in any more trouble about her dogs. Back in 2015, she brought her two Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, to Australia without following the country's quarantine rules. This had caused some legal issues. At that time, Amber was with her then-husband Johnny Depp, who was working on a movie in Australia. She didn't declare the dogs when she arrived, which was against the rules. Later that year, she faced charges for illegally bringing the dogs into Australia and making a fake document.

Charges are dropped against Amber Heard

In 2016, Amber went to court and admitted to providing a fake immigration paper. She got a one-month good behavior bond, and the charges for bringing the dogs into Australia were dropped. Amber's lawyer at the time said she didn't mean to lie; it was a mistake. A former employee of Johnny Depp claimed in court in 2020 that Amber knew about Australia's rules and pushed someone else to take the blame. This led to an investigation into whether she lied under oath.

Now, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry in Australia has decided not to go ahead with a case against Amber. They checked with agencies both in Australia and abroad to see if she had lied about not knowing the rules. The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions decided not to prosecute her, following the Prosecution Policy of the Commonwealth. On Tuesday Department stated, “Prosecution action will not be taken against actress Amber Heard over allegations related to her sentencing for the illegal import of two dogs into Australia in 2015”

Advertisement

Amber Heard's agent hasn't commented on this news yet. Back in 2015, when the dogs were first found in Australia, they had to be sent back to the United States within 50 hours, or they could have been put down.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn's efforts win Steffy back?

Amber Heard’s recent updates

Amber and Johnny Depp divorced in 2017, and she got ownership of the dogs. Currently, Amber is working on the sequel to Aquaman, called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where she plays the character Mera. She's excited about this project and feels honored to be part of it. During an interview, Heard said, "The best luck you can have as an actor is to be able to balance both. Aquaman, that franchise and the machinery behind it, I’m very honored, honored to be a part of that." Apart from Aquaman Amber has also starred in the upcoming movie In The Fire.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner channels cottagecore vibes; enjoys champagne and croissants wearing strapless white sundress on Italian vacation