Amber Heard opens up about her In the Fire role: It allowed me to explore a captivating character

After losing the Johnny Depp defamation trial, Amber Heard relocated to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige after selling her home in California. She wanted to raise her daughter Oonagh away from the spotlight and with more privacy. However, during the conversation with Spanish paparazzi Heard said that she is not quitting Hollywood and has some projects lined up.

Just a few weeks after confirming her return to Hollywood, Amber Heard is reported to make her first major public appearance at 69th Taormina Film Festival. The Aquaman actress opens up about her role of psychiatrist In The Fire. Here is everything to know about the same.

Amber Heard’s comeback

Amber Heard is all set for her comeback after losing to Johnny Depp in the defamation trial. She will be reportedly returning to the red carpet at the prestigious 69th Taormina Film Festival for her new movie ‘In The Fire’, directed by Conor Allyn and co-starring Eduardo Noriego.

While talking about her much-anticipated upcoming movie, Amber Heard said that she was really excited. She said, “In the Fire allowed me to explore a captivating character and delve into a thrilling storyline. I am thrilled to share this unique project with audiences,” reported Marca.

This will be Heard’s notable red carpet appearance after the Johnny Depp defamation trial. Previously Peter Safran confirmed that Amber Heard will be part of the Aquaman sequel, despite the criticism from people. He said, “Amber is a valued member of our cast, and her portrayal of Mera has played a pivotal role in the success of the franchise. We are excited to have her back for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Heard appears to be determined to have a strong comeback with In The Fire and Aquaman 2 already lined up.

About In The Fire

This is a supernatural thriller movie, which is set in the 1890s when the field of psychiatry was not so much evolved. Amber Heard plays the character of ‘pioneering psychiatrist’ who investigates a disturbing case in a Colombian farm. A child is accused of being the devil and soon things took a bad turn. Can Heard save the kid from others and himself?

