Amber Heard plans to appeal again, has a 'strategy to make a comeback'; Reports

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial ended in the first week of June and ever since the actress recently sat down for her first interview with Today where she spoke about the online abuse that she received during the trial. A source has also informed Entertainment Tonight that Heard now has a plan to appeal again against Johnny.

Amber Heard is not ready to give up just yet and a source informed, "Amber was waiting a bit before speaking out about the trial and sharing her truth until she felt ready and, like, it was a good time." The Aquaman star is reportedly "confident that her side will come out eventually. She has a plan and strategy to make a comeback over the next year."

Another source also informed ET that she is definitely planning to appeal the court's decision. The source informed, "She feels very alone and like she lost a lot of friends. She is sad that people she hoped would support her, didn't."

Heard in her recent interview with Today also maintained that she isn't blaming the jury for the verdict of the trial. She stated that she understands their decision given that he has been a beloved character and is a fantastic actor although maintained that the social media vitriol that she had to undergo wasn't justified and said that she doesn't take any of it personally.

The defamation trial which was live-streamed received several reactions on social media every day with netizens making memes and funny videos out of the testimonies of Heard and her lawyers.

