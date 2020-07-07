Amber Heard reaches court in Johnny Depp's libel case against a tabloid for calling him a wife beater

  1. Home
Johnny Depp's former wife Amber Heard also reached the court with regards to the libel case. The lawyer of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, David Sherborne reportedly said that the legal case is not about money but is about clearing the actor's name from being a wife beater.
The Hollywood actor Johnny Depp had filed a case of libel against the tabloid called The Sun for calling him a wife beater. The actor arrived at the court in London. The actor's former wife Amber Heard also reached the court with regards to the libel case. The lawyer of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, David Sherborne reportedly said that the legal case is not about money but is about clearing the actor's name from being a wife beater. He further adds that Johnny Depp has never been abusive and surely not a wife beater.

The latest news update states that the actor side claims that Amber Heard was the abusive entity and that Johnny Depp could do very little to stop her from being abusive in their marriage. The Hollywood actor's legal counsel also states that the case filed by Amber Heard against Depp is based on false allegations and that they have ample proof to state that Heard's accusations against former husband, Johnny Depp are false. The lawyers reportedly state that the actor has never been abusive, and Amber Heard was the abusive party in the relationship.

Johnny Depp's attorney also reportedly claims that the allegations and statements made by the tabloid, The Sun, has called millions of readers to believe that the actor was the culprit, which is still at matter pending in court. The news reports, states that the damaging article in The Sun has helped Amber Heard swing the public opinion on her side.

