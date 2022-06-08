Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp's TikTok debut after trial win: Women’s rights are moving backward

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's explosive defamation trial ended last week where both actors were found liable in the lawsuits they filed against each other and Heard was ordered to pay USD 15 million in damages to Depp. Following the trial, Johnny surprised his fans as he joined TikTok and also shared his first post on the social platform.

In his debut TikTok post, the actor thanked fans for their support and emphasized his desire to put the trial behind him and move on saying, "We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. “And now, we will all move forward together."

This message of "moving forward" was called out by his ex-wife, Amber Heard in a statement she released via her spokesperson that said, "As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out", via People.

This is not the first time that Heard spoke about the impact of the verdict of her defamation trial verdict on women's rights movements. Previously, when she released a statement on Instagram after losing to Depp in the case, she maintained that she was disappointed in what the verdict meant for women and called it a setback for those who wish to come forward and speak up against domestic violence.

The defamation trial was based on Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she referred to herself as a domestic violence survivor.

