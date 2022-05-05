Amber Heard recalls first kiss with Johnny Depp on Rum Diary set during her testimony in defamation trial

Amber Heard took the stand in the ongoing defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp recently and the actress looked back on her early relationship with Depp and spoke about how it developed while they were on the set of Rum Diary. Heard also told the court that she had been "nervous "and "intimidated" as both were in other relationships.

While speaking about filming one of the film's romantic scenes together, Amber said that it "didn’t feel like a normal scene. It felt real." She then recalled an incident in Depp's trailer and said, "He kind of picked up the back of my robe with his boot and I kind of turned around and giggled ... He kind of playfully pushed me down on this bed, sofa. Playful and flirtatious. And he said, ‘Yum.’ And kind of lifted his eyebrows up like that", via The Independent.

Heard also spoke about another incident from the Rum Diary press tour when she and Depp sat on the couch and talked with some red wine and added that he kissed her and she also kissed him back. Speaking about their romance during the time, she said, "We fell in love. We were travelling around talking about this movie that we participated in together. We spent the night together in my hotel room and for the rest of the press tour."

Soon after meeting on the set of Rum Diary, the duo tied the knot in 2015 and later split in 2017. As for the ongoing case, Depp is suing Heard for USD 50 million arguing that her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post cost him his career after she called herself a domestic violence survivor in the same.

