Amber Heard references alleged incident between Johnny Depp and his ex Kate Moss in her testimony

Amber Heard's testimony in court last week consisted of several explosive revelations. At one point the actress also recalled an alleged incident involving her sister where she noted that she was afraid her ex-husband Johnny Depp was going to push her sister down the stairs. During this, Heard also made a reference to Depp's ex Kate Moss.

Admitting that she "swung" at Johnny out of the fear that he was going to push her sister down the stairs, Heard said, "[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I swung at him." Adding on, she said, "In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him. Square in the face", via People.

The Aquaman star later also admitted that Johnny push her sister down the stairs. A viral video from the court testimony though has been suggesting that after Heard made a reference to Kate Moss, Depp's lawyer was seen celebrating the moment although it is yet unknown why.

Depp and Moss dated in the 90s and called it quits in 1997. The couple's relationship was reportedly a volatile one and reports even suggested about a 1994 incident when the duo shouted at each other publicly. Although Moss in a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair looked back on her relationship with Depp and said, "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit."

As for the ongoing defamation trial, Amber Heard will be once again taking the stand on May 16.

