Amber Heard releases 'years' of therapy notes alleging Johnny Depp abuse

Amber Heard recently appeared in her first sitdown interview following the verdict of the defamation trial was announced earlier this month. While talking to Today's Savannah Guthrie, Heard stated that she spoke out the truth in her testimony and stands by what she said and does not blame the jury despite the jury decision. The actress also addressed the online trolling she faced amidst the case.

According to New York Post, it has now been revealed that the Heard reportedly gave NBC show several documents from a doctor that "represented years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on," she said in a 20-minute clip preview clip from Peacock. The clip mentioned reportedly has Amber saying, "There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to", via New York Post.

As per Dateline one of the documents mentions and instance in which Depp allegedly "hit her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her." According to New York Post, the documents weren't used by the actress' lawyers in the case as evidence due to "hearsay."

While Amber suggested in her recent interview that she may appeal again, Johnny after the trial verdict maintained that he's ready to move forward as he thanked the jury for giving him his life back. The actor is all set to release a new music album in collaboration with Jeff Beck, with whom the actor has been performing in the UK.

