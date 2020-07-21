Amber Heard reveals Elon Musk offered to arrange security for her after seeing bruises on her face

Johnny Depp’s libel trial takes a dramatic turn as the lawyers reveal texts from Amber Heard’s cellphone, confirming that Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered the actress 24/7 security after seeing her bruised face.

The ongoing libel case is getting uglier by the day. For those unaware, Johnny Depp has sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, for an article published in April 2018 which deemed him as a "wife-beater" for assaulting his former wife, Amber Heard. Over the past few days, the former couple has made several wild accusations against each other. In today’s court session, Amber Heard’s discussions with Elon Musk and James Franco were disclosed.

According to Deadline, Eleanor Laws QC, representing Depp, read out text messages between Heard and Musk from May 22, 2016, which was the day after Heard claimed Depp threw her mobile phone at her, causing her face to bruise. The lawyers stated that Musk offered to “arrange 24/7 security for you.” “The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again… anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you,” the rest of the text said.

Heard was then asked about Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles, saying Musk visited Heard “when Mr Depp was in Australia.”

Heard insisted, “He’s wrong. I wasn’t even in communication with Elon until 2016.”

Laws also asked Heard about her relationship with James Franco: “On the topic of what you say about his (Johnny Depp’s) jealousy, you mentioned in your statement that James Franco was someone that Mr Depp was accusing you of having an affair with, and he was quite wrong about it.” Heard added, “That’s right.”

The lawyers then played CCTV footage to the court of Heard going downstairs in the elevator to collect Franco on May 22, 2016, at around 11 pm Heard confirmed that the man in the footage was Franco. Lawyers then asked: “Are you trying to avoid being seen by the camera there?” Heard replied: “We were talking. He was saying to me, ‘Oh my God, what happened to you?’ He saw my face… when I let him in. He saw my face and he said, ‘What the f**k?’” The actress explained the late-night visit by saying “In those days, I didn’t sleep much at night.”

Depp and Heard met on the set of the 2011 comedy The Rum Diary and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard, a model and actress, filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

