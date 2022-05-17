Amber Heard reveals her role in Aquaman 2 was reduced due to legal issues with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard says that Warner Bros. reduced her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Heard originally featured as Mera in Zack Snyder's Justice League before taking on a larger role in James Wan's standalone film, Aquaman.

Shortly after her divorce from actor Johnny Depp, Heard penned an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed Depp abused her throughout their relationship, prompting Depp to file a series of lawsuits, including one against The Sun, which he lost. Depp subsequently sued Heard for defamation, and the case is now in court. Fans petitioned to have Heard removed from the Aquaman sequel after she got blowback for her op-ed. The actress was invited back for the picture, but it now looks that her part will be much less than it was the first time around.

As per CNN, Heard testified today that Warner Bros. initially did not want the actress back in the role. Heard claims she "fought extremely hard" to be in the picture and that she was offered various screenplays, with later versions removing parts involving her character, including action sequences. Heard said, "I was given a script. And then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch."

While the fan petition to have her removed gained traction when her legal problems began (it now has 4.1 million signatures), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom producers stated that they would not respond to fan pressure when it came to bringing Heard back for the sequel, saying that they had to "do what's right for the film" even if they were aware of the controversy, as per Screenrant.

