Amber Heard reveals she is not surprised Kate Moss came to testify for Johnny Depp: That's his power

Amber Heard said she wasn't shocked by last-minute statements in favor of Johnny Depp from Kate Moss and a hotel manager, adding that's the type of influence he exerts over people. Heard made the remark in her last minutes on the stand on Thursday, as her defamation trial with ex-husband Depp came to an end.

Depp sued Heard, accusing her of sabotaging his career by implying in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she had been the victim of domestic violence and alleging Heard was the true abuser in their relationship. Heard countersued and testified for many days, outlining various episodes in which she claimed Depp physically and sexually assaulted her throughout their relationship. However, Depp's defense team called two last-minute witnesses to the stand on Wednesday to refute occurrences mentioned by Heard in her testimony.

Moss, Depp's ex-girlfriend, denied a report mentioned by Heard that Depp shoved her down a flight of stairs while they were together in the 1990s. Moss said she stumbled and Depp rescued her. As per PEOPLE, a hotel manager also questioned Heard's version of a dispute in which she said Depp became enraged when another lady touched her. According to the manager, he observed Heard begin an argument with Depp and Depp "cower" in reaction.

However, Heard claimed she wasn't shocked by these testimonies since she'd seen firsthand how individuals can go to great lengths to win favor with her ex-husband, a prominent guy. "I know how many people will come out of the woodwork to be in support of Johnny ... I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him, that's his power," Heard said. Meanwhile, Heard said that Moss's denial of the stairs rumor made no difference to her.

