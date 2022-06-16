Amber Heard reveals she still plans to donate her divorce settlement amount: I made a pledge

Amber Heard has said that she will honor her promise to donate the USD 7 million settlement from her divorce from Johnny Depp. "I made a pledge, and that pledge is made over time by its nature," the 36-year-old actress told Savannah Guthrie in her exclusive interview for NBC News, airing on the Today show.

However, Heard's statement comes after Guthrie asked her as per PEOPLE, "You had promised to donate the USD 7 million of your divorce settlement to charity. It was revealed at trial that you haven't done so yet [but] they played a tape where you [said you had]. Do you think that raised questions as to your credibility with the jury?" To which Heard replied, "I don't know, because I feel like so much of the trial was meant to cast dispersions on who I am as a human, my credibility, to call me a liar in every way you can."

Moreover, this parallels what Heard revealed on the witness stand during the trial when she detailed how legal fees for Depp's lawsuit prevented her from continuing with the contributions. For those unversed, In August 2016, Depp, 59, and Heard finalized a USD 7 million divorce settlement. That same month, the Machete Kills actress said that the whole cash was "being donated," adding, "This is in addition to any funds that I have previously given away and will continue to give away in the future."

Heard said in her statement at the time that the donation will be split among a variety of organizations, with "a particular focus to stop violence against women" as well as the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, where Heard had worked as a volunteer over the previous 10 years. Interestingly, on the June 2 airing of the Today program, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft stated, "Oh, no, absolutely not," when asked whether her client will be able to pay the amount. Bredehoft also said in the same interview that Heard "absolutely" intends to appeal the conviction.

