Amber Heard reveals she was initially released from Aquaman 2 contract: I fought to stay

Amber Heard, the actress, has said that she is unclear whether she will feature in the final edit of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Heard portrays Mera in the Aquaman trilogy, a character that originated in Zack Snyder's Justice League and continues in James Wan's standalone feature.

However, Heard is now on trial for defamation with ex-husband Johnny Depp, which has been going on for a month. In the trial, Heard has addressed her part in Aquaman 2 many times, revealing further insight into her involvement in the sequel. Now, Heard offered further information regarding her return to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom today, as per CBS News, stating that she was originally freed from her contract before filming.

"They released me from my contract. And, I fought to stay in it, and they kept me in it; I just don’t know how much I’m in, actually, of the final cut." Later, Heard elaborated on her participation in the sequel, adding she's not sure whether she'll be in it at all, saying, "I don’t know if I will even be in the final cut or how much I will be. It was difficult to stay in the movie."

Meanwhile, much has been made of Heard's role in the Aquaman series since her and Depp's divorce and subsequent court battles. A fan petition to remove Heard from Aquaman 2 has 4.2 million signatures. It was also claimed that her connection with Momoa was a factor in her return for the sequel. Depp has experienced setbacks as a result of their legal issues, including the loss of his roles as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film and Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. While Aquaman 2 producers have said that Amber Heard's inclusion in the sequel was never in doubt, her court testimony suggests otherwise, notably the part about being freed from her contract before the beginning.

