Amber Heard’s lawyer reacts to Johnny Depp losing libel case: We are committed to obtaining justice

Amber Heard’s legal team recently reacted to the London court’s verdict in Johnny Depp’s libel case against News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun. Read ahead to see what they said.
Amber Heard‘s lawyer is reacting to the news that Amber‘s ex-husband Johnny Depp lost his libel case in the UK. If you don’t know, over the summer, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor brought his case against News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and executive editor Dan Wootton after he was called a “wife-beater” in a 2018 article regarding ex Amber Heard‘s allegations. He lost the case, and Amber was responsible for testifying during the summer trial.

 

“For those of us present for the London High Court trial, this decision and Judgment are not a surprise,” Elaine Charlson Bredehoft said in a statement (via People magazine). “Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the U.S. We are committed to obtaining justice for Amber Heard in the U.S. Court and defending Ms Heard‘s Right to Free Speech.”

 

Meanwhile, Johnny has already filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit in the US that will take place on May 3, 2021. If you missed it, earlier today, following the verdict given by Judge Andrew Nicol, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's legal team issued a statement sharing their thoughts. As reported by Page Six, Jenny Afia of Schillings, the law firm representing the actor, deemed the verdict "perverse," "bewildering" and "flawed". The lawyers of the actor have also vowed to appeal. 

 

"The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr. Depp not to appeal this decision," Afia said. Depp's legal team insisted that the verdict revealed that the judge was one-sided. The statement added that the "most troubling" part of the ruling was the Judge's "reliance" on ex-wife Heard and "corresponding disregard of the mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, medical practitioners, her own former assistant, other unchallenged witnesses and an array of documentary evidence which completely undermined the allegations, point by point." They added it was all overlooked. 

 

