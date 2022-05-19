Amber Heard’s sister Whitney testifies Johnny Depp ‘joked about putting dog in microwave’

During Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard, the actress' sister Whitney Heard Henriquez testified about their marriage. Henriquez testified under oath about an alleged incident in 2013 when Depp, 58, saw Heard, 36, photographed with another woman. Henriquez said that the three were in a vehicle when she heard a noise in the backseat.

“At some point, I heard the back window open, and he was holding out dog out the window,” Henriquez claimed on Wednesday, May 18, as per US Weekly. “I froze, I was scared, I just remember thinking I knew how inebriated he was and the dog was very small. I thought if he twitched, she was just going to go out the window.” She continued: “He brought the dog back into the car and was laughing this really scary loud, it was almost like a cackle. He made a joke about putting her in the microwave, putting the dog in the microwave.”

It was tough for Henriquez to observe Heard and Depp's turbulent relationship. "In hindsight, it was like watching a slow-motion gunshot," she remembered, sensing a shift in her elder sister. After she began dating Depp, the Aquaman actor apparently stopped sleeping and became "so physically ill" that she lost a significant amount of weight. However, Henriquez also accused the Dark Shadows star of manipulating Heard during their marriage during her testimony.

The trial process between Depp and Heard comes after the Oscar nominee sued his ex-wife in December 2018 over an op-ed she penned about her history with violence. The essay was written two years after her divorce from Depp, but she didn't mention him by name.

