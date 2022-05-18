Amber Heard says Johnny Depp knows he's 'lying': I survived that man and I'm able to look at him

Amber Heard concluded her testimony on Tuesday following cross-examination from Johnny Depp's attorneys. Recently, Heard was questioned by Depp's lawyers on why the actor wasn't looking up at her during her testimony and on her last day on stand, the actress responded to the same claiming that Depp wasn't looking at her because he was "lying."

After Heard was questioned by her attorney about why she stated that Depp had been unable to look at her during their UK trial and during this trial, she said, "He's guilty. He knows he's lying otherwise why can't he look at me. I survived that man and I'm able to look at him." It was previously informed by Depp's attorneys to the court that Depp was keeping his promise.

According to the audio played in court, Depp told Heard that "you will not see my eyes again" during a conversation in a San Francisco hotel room in 2016, the year of their split.

Previously in the testimony, Heard also admitted that she had not donated the promised sum from the divorce settlement to the charities that she had pledged to. She maintained that the reason she couldn't fulfil her pledges is that Depp sued her for USD 50 million. Amber also spoke about her 2018 op-ed for which she is being sued and revealed responded in court that it wasn't about Johnny but rather in response to the MeToo movement. When asked in court Tuesday if Depp was the subject of the op-ed, Heard said that the article "was about me and what I went through."

