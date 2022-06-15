Amber Heard says Johnny Depp's lawyers did a 'better job at distracting jury from real issues' in the trial

Amber Heard spoke about the defamation case for the first time in a sit-down interview with Today where she opened up about losing the case to ex-husband Johnny Depp. After the six-week trial ended with Depp being awarded USD 15 million in damages, the Aquaman actress spoke about how the case was handled and what led to Johnny's trial win.

While speaking about the Virginia trial which had the jury find her liable for defamation in relation to her 2018 op-ed from Washington Post where she called herself a domestic violence survivor, Amber also looked back on the results of the UK trial. Heard spoke about Depp losing the libel case against a UK tabloid that called him a "wife beater" and said, "There was another trial that dealt with the same substantive issues and had even more evidence in. In fact, my evidence was largely kept out."

As for the recent case, Heard spoke about Depp's win and added, "His lawyers did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues." The actress also responded to the claim that Depp's lawyers made about her in their closing argument when they called her testimony the "performance of a lifetime." Reacting to the same, Heard said, "Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? I’m the performer? I had listened to weeks of testimony insinuating or saying quite directly that I’m a terrible actress, so I’m a bit confused how I could be both."

While Heard gave her first interview about the case, Depp is yet to speak about the case publicly though he previously released a statement on his social media following the trial win.

