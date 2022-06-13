Amber Heard says she doesn't 'blame' the Jury in first sitdown since lost legal battle against Johnny Depp

Following her lost legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is coming out of the woodwork and opening up about her reaction to the verdict in her first sit-down since the trial started. For those unversed, Depp sued Heard for an op-ed she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post alleging physical and sexual abuse against Depp.

With the verdict out, last month the Virginia Jury sided with Depp on the matter as they unanimously levied USD 15 million to the actor. While Heard did not come out of the case empty-handed as she was also entitled to USD 2 million on grounds of her counter-claim, yet the Aquaman starlet took a huge hit to the public image. During the interview with the Today Show, Heard says she does not "blame them," referring to the Jury as she continued, "I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor," per Variety.

However, talking about the backlash she had to endure during the trial as #JusticeForJohnny repeatedly trended on the internet, "I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally."

Heard noted that her treatment had been unfair on social media and added, "But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

As for any further legal action, Heard's attorney announced earlier in several interviews that she does intend on filing an appeal. On the other hand, Depp's attorney weighed in the possibility of the actor waiving the awarded compensation.

