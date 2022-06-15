Amber Heard says she still 'absolutely' loves Johnny Depp even after losing defamation trial

After losing the USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard opens up about her feeling toward Depp in her first sit-down since the verdict was announced last month. For those unversed, Depp won the public trial when the Jury unanimously sided with the actor and levied him a compensation of USD 10.4 million.

In her interview on the Today Show, via ET Canada, host Savannah Guthrie doubled down on Heard and noted, "On the first day of the trial, you issued a statement. And part of the statement said, ‘I still have love for Johnny,'" she went on to ask the actress if she still felt the same way. Heard replied, "Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart," and continued, "I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all." The actress also talked about her toxic relationship with Depp and disclosed, "I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all."

Meanwhile, Guthrie kept the fireworks rolling as she asked Heard about the MeToo Movement, "Legions of powerful men being cancelled, losing their jobs. Did you want that to happen to Johnny Depp?" Heard denied the speculation and answered, "Of course not. It wasn’t about him." Depp had filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2018 after she wrote an op-ed describing the emotional, physical and sexual abuse she endured during her relationship with a powerful man. Though the article never mentioned Depp's name, it made clear allusions to him and later during her time on the stand Heard admitted that she had written the op-ed about Depp.

