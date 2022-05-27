Amber Heard says she's been sent 'hundreds of death threats' during final day of testimony

Amber Heard broke down in court on Thursday while testifying in her ongoing legal fight with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress, 36, testified in tears, claiming she had received "hundreds of death threats on a regular, if not daily" basis throughout the defamation trial.

The actress refuted prior charges made by Depp's defense, such as that she shared videos and information to photographers and fabricated injuries. In emotional testimony, Heard also discussed how she has suffered publicly as a result of statements made by Depp's attorney Adam Waldman, who dubbed her charges a fraud, and revealed that she gets death threats on a regular basis. “Thousands since this trial has started,” Heard told the jury as per Page Six. “People mocking – mocking my testimony about being assaulted … it’s been agonizing. Agonizing, painful and the most humiliating thing I’ve ever had to go through.”

Amber later added that she just wants Depp, 58, to "leave [her] alone," adding, "I've tried saying that for years now." Heard feels the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has the power to halt the tremendous trolling from his army of followers, but he chooses not to. During Depp's defence's cross-examination, Heard vehemently denied leaking information to TMZ, including an anonymous Dropbox video of Depp slamming cabinets in his kitchen (previously shared in court) and information about her whereabouts when she submitted her temporary restraining order against Depp in 2016, covered in bruises face in tow.

"I did not contact TMZ or any other news source," Heard stated. She testified that she had nothing to do with the video or the photographers that showed up at the courtroom where she received the restraining order. Meanwhile, the closing arguments will be delivered on Friday. Following the Memorial Day weekend, deliberations will commence on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:Amber Heard sheds tears after Johnny Depp’s explicit text message is read aloud in court