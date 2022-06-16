Amber Heard says she's 'scared' Johnny Depp may file more defamation lawsuits against her

Amber Heard recently appeared for her first interview since losing the defamation trial against Johnny Depp. While speaking to Savannah Guthrie from Today, Heard opened up about her reaction to the verdict and maintained that she doesn't blame the jury for their decision. The actress also addressed importance of free speech during her interview.

In her interaction with Guthrie, Amber revealed that she fears there may be more defamation lawsuits in future coming from her ex-husband Johnny Depp. In 2019, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sued her for defaming him in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she referred to herself as a domestic violence survivor. Speaking about what her recent loss at the trial means, she said, "I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak."

Heard further added, "I'm scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for the sort of silencing — which is what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do; it's meant to take your voice", via Today.

In a separate part of her interview, the Aquaman star also stated that she stands by every word she said in her court testimony and was speaking the truth. Heard also maintained that she plans to appeal the jury's decision. She also said that she didn't plan to hurt or cancel anyone with her op-ed in which she did not name her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

