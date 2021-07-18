Amber Heard shares new pic with baby girl Oonagh; Pokes fun at how shes ‘the mom and the dad’

Amber Heard recently gave fans a glimpse into life as a parent. Scroll down to see what she said.

Aquaman star Amber Heard recently welcomed a baby girl and the actress is taking fans into her life as a new mom! Heard, 35, recently shared a new pic of 3-month-old baby Oonagh on her Instagram today, writing "I'm just the mom and the dad. She's the boss."

The image featured Amber holding her firstborn while hard at work on a computer, wearing glasses and her hair in a bun. Earlier this month, Amber gave fans a peek into her mom life as she posted a hilarious video on July 6 holding Oonagh while drinking celery juice. The mom sarcastically commented, "It's celery..." and joked in the caption about her distaste for the drink, "You can take the gal out of LA, but you can't take the LA out of the gal #notajuicer."

Just days before, Amber surprised the world by announcing she had a daughter. Amber had kept the details ahead of Oonagh's birth a secret, with the big reveal coming on July 1. She captioned the announcement, "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms." The star continued, "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," she commented about societal expectations to be married in order to have children.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business," Amber admitted. "I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

