Amber Heard shares a sweet video revealing her baby daughter Oonagh Paige Heard's face; Watch

Amber Heard took to Instagram to share an adorable video with daughter Oonagh after announcing her birth via surrogacy last week.

Amber Heard surprised fans with her recent announcement that she has welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. The Aquaman 2 star shared a social media post revealing the first glimpse of her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard last week. In her new Instagram post, Heard shared an adorable video with Oonagh where the little one looked all cute and excited.

While announcing the birth of her daughter, Heard spoke about motherhood and how she wanted to do it on her "own terms." The actress revealed that baby Oonagh was born on April 8, 2021 and also stated that raising her will be the beginning of the rest of her life. In her latest pots, Heard was sipping on a juice while her baby Oonagh stared at the colourful fruits surrounding her.

Sharing the adorable video where Heard is seen tightly clutching onto her daughter, the actress wrote, "You can take the gal out of LA, but you can’t take LA out of the gal #notajuicer." Heard's post received immense love from fans as they couldn't get enough of how cute Oonagh looked.

Take a look at Amber Heard's video with Oonagh Here

Recently, Heard's Aquaman 2 co-star Jason Momoa also congratulated Heard on becoming a mother as he wrote, "Congratulations" on her post along with a string of heart emojis.

Heard, who was married to Johnny Depp for a year filed for divorce in 2016 and the duo has been involved in a messy legal battle ever since. Heard accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence whereas the actor has denied all the allegations. They will be fighting each other in court again next year for the defamation case hearing in Virginia.

