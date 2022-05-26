Amber Heard sheds tears after Johnny Depp’s explicit text message is read aloud in court

Nearing the end of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case, the heat has turned up a few notches as both sides try to push through with their version of the truth before the jury launches in to contemplate the evidence and arrive at the verdict. This high profile case has been all over the internet and every moment gets picked up by the netizens and scrutinized acutely.

On Wednesday, via ET Canada, Depp took the stand once again while Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn sifted through a heated cross-examination where he yet again pulled up Depp's past text messages and read them aloud in court. Though this particular text elicited a rather unusual response from Heard as she shed tears as the explicit text was read aloud. In the text, Johnny emphasized that he is done with his ex-wife and wanted to refute her outlandish accusations of domestic violence and abuse.

Depp wished Heard dead in the text and mentioned that the Aquaman starlet was "begging for total global humiliation" as he added, "she’s gonna get it." The text was apparently sent around the time when Heard had filed for a restraining order along with her divorce filing while she failed to even send the required 24-hour notice to Depp's attorney. The text continued, "I have no mercy, no fear and not an ounce of emotion, or what I once thought was love for this gold-digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless dangling overused flappy fish market… I’m so f**king happy she wants to fight this out!!! She will hit the wall hard!!! And I cannot wait to have this waste of a c** guzzler out of my life!!!"

The text further referred to Heard as a "50 cent stripper" and went on, "I wouldn’t touch her with a goddam glove. I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her." This is the point where Heard is captured wiping her tears off her face as she hears the text in court.

Meanwhile, the message also made an elusive hit at Elon Musk, Amber's ex-boyfriend, "Let’s see if mollusk has a pair… Come see me face to face…. I’ll show him things he’s never seen before… Like, the other side of his d**k when I slice it off…"

ALSO READ Kate Moss denies Amber Heard's claim Johnny Depp ‘pushed her down stairs’ in defamation testimony