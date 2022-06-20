Amber Heard shops at discount department store following defamation trial verdict; Reports

Amber Heard was recently trolled for flying in a private plane following the reports of her lawyer informing that it would be difficult for the actress to pay for the damages that the Jury has ordered her to pay to Johnny Depp in the defamation trial verdict. Days after she got trolled, Heard was recently seen visiting a discounted department store in New York.

Photos of the actress at the department store were obtained by TMZ who stated that Heard was dressed in an oversized shirt and jeans during this shopping outing and was seen walking along the clothing aisle. The Aquaman star was also accompanied by her sister Whitney Henriquez at the store. Henriquez who was also among the witnesses in the Johnny-Amber defamation trial has been supportive of her sister amid her legal battle against Depp.

Following the case verdict, Heard owes Depp a sum of USD 8.4 million in damages for defaming Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean stat had filed a case against the actress for defaming him in her 2018 op-ed for Washington Post where she called herself a domestic violence survivor.

Amber Heard recently also sat down for her first interview since the defamation trial as she spoke to Today's Savannah Guthrie about the case and maintained that she still stands by her testimony where she told the truth. Heard also called out the online hate she received amid the Virginia trial but maintained that she doesn't blame the jury for their decision on the case.

