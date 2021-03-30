Amber Heard SLAMS Johnny Depp fans who trolled her for being a ‘gold digger’; Claps back with SAVAGE reactions

Amber Heard recently took to Twitter to school Johnny Depp fans who were trolling her for being a “gold digger.” Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Amber Heard who recently went through a very public and controversial breakup and legal suit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, is now is personally replying to Depp‘s fans who have been sending her negative messages on social media amidst the former couple’s ongoing legal battles.

For the unversed, the former flames were part of a legal suit filed by Johnny against The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.” After the duo individually presented their sides, Johnny lost his attempt to have a retrial in the case in the UK. There still is the defamation case in the U.S. that will happen this year. Depp is suing Heard for defamation in Virginia courts over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she called herself a survivor of domestic abuse, although she never mentioned Depp by name. The actor is seeking USD 50 million in damages.

Months after the suit was ruled in Amber’s favour, the Aquaman actress took to Twitter to diss Johnny‘s lawyer by calling him short and now she’s also sending messages to fans who are saying things to her. One fan replied to the diss and said, “I’d rather be short than an abusive gold digger.” Amber responded and said, “It’s good to be realistic with your goals.”

She also wrote back to a few other fans of Johnny. When one wrote “The only reason why JD lost his case is bc he was up against Rupert Murdock, not Amanda Heard. So in VA, it's gonna be vastly different....” Amber immediately hit back by saying: “It must be so hard.”

ALSO READ: Amber Heard issues statement after Johnny Depp is denied a retrial in UK libel case

Share your comment ×