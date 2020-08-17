Amber Heard SLAMS trolls who criticised her over ‘inappropriate’ outfit while visiting a mosque

Aquaman star Amber Heard recently faced criticism over her choice of outfit while visiting a mosque in Istanbul. Now Amber responded to the backlash via Twitter, scroll down to read.

After facing criticism over the outfit she wore to a mosque, Aquaman actress Amber Heard is addressing the issue. The 34-year-old actress is currently in Istanbul and on Saturday she shared a photo of herself and mentioned that she visited a mosque. “Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city…” Amber wrote on Instagram. In her photo, Amber is wearing a white blouse with an open button-down shirt on top while also wearing a pink headscarf.

Shortly after posting the photo, people took to Twitter to slam Amber and her outfit. “Amber Heard has no respect for religion or race as we’ve seen many times. Posted while touring a Mosque. Using a Hijab as a fashion accessory. Hair & neck showing and braless. She posted this before and took it down immediately but has now reposted,” one user tweeted. “Amber heard is such a fake. She’s trying too hard,” another tweeted.

After a news site posted an article about the outfit backlash, Amber took to her Twitter to address the situation. “Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to bs ‘written’ wasn't paid enough,” Amber tweeted. “I'll make it easy(ier): Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved.”

Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b “written” wasnt paid enough. Ill make it easy(ier):

Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved. — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) August 17, 2020

In case you missed it, last month, Amber Heard went through a very public battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in London supreme court during Johnny’s libel case against The Sun for calling the Pirates of the Caribbean star a “wife-beater.”

