  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amber Heard SLAMS trolls who criticised her over ‘inappropriate’ outfit while visiting a mosque

Aquaman star Amber Heard recently faced criticism over her choice of outfit while visiting a mosque in Istanbul. Now Amber responded to the backlash via Twitter, scroll down to read.
2954 reads Mumbai
Amber Heard SLAMS trolls who criticised her over ‘inappropriate’ outfit while visiting a mosqueAmber Heard SLAMS trolls who criticised her over ‘inappropriate’ outfit while visiting a mosque

After facing criticism over the outfit she wore to a mosque, Aquaman actress Amber Heard is addressing the issue. The 34-year-old actress is currently in Istanbul and on Saturday she shared a photo of herself and mentioned that she visited a mosque. “Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city…” Amber wrote on Instagram. In her photo, Amber is wearing a white blouse with an open button-down shirt on top while also wearing a pink headscarf.

 

Shortly after posting the photo, people took to Twitter to slam Amber and her outfit. “Amber Heard has no respect for religion or race as we’ve seen many times. Posted while touring a Mosque. Using a Hijab as a fashion accessory. Hair & neck showing and braless. She posted this before and took it down immediately but has now reposted,” one user tweeted. “Amber heard is such a fake. She’s trying too hard,” another tweeted. 

 

After a news site posted an article about the outfit backlash, Amber took to her Twitter to address the situation. “Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to bs ‘written’ wasn't paid enough,” Amber tweeted. “I'll make it easy(ier): Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved.”

In case you missed it, last month, Amber Heard went through a very public battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in London supreme court during Johnny’s libel case against The Sun for calling the Pirates of the Caribbean star a “wife-beater.”

 

ALSO READ: Amber Heard breaks down in tears after being called a ‘liar’ in court: It has been incredibly painful

Credits :Instagram, Twitter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement