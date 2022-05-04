Amber Heard suffered PTSD following Johnny Depp's alleged sexual assault claims psychologist in testimony

Content Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment, rape, trauma and self-harm.

After Amber Heard's plea to dismiss the Johnny Depp defamation case was denied, the trial continued ahead with testimony from the actress' psychologist who claimed that Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from the violence she suffered at the hands of Depp, including acts of sexual assault. According to Variety, Dawn Hughes testified that she had diagnosed Heard after examining her for 29 hours and reviewing therapy records.

Hughes recounted in her testimony numerous instances of alleged sexual violence, which she said were motivated by Depp’s "obsessive jealousy." She was the first witness called by Heard’s attorneys in the ongoing defamation trial. In her testimony, Dawn also claimed that Depp allegedly penetrated Heard with his fingers and, on one occasion, with a bottle. She also added, "These incidents often happened in a drug-fueled rage", via Variety. Hughes also claimed that Johnny's violence was a reaction to jealousy and also maintained that he tried to control her career.

Heard will reportedly take the stand this week and is expected to make big revelations and particularly detail the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of Depp. Previously, Johnny's attorneys had also presented testimony from a couples therapist, Laurel Anderson, who maintained that the couple engaged in “mutual abuse."

Another witness from Depp's side was also psychologist, Dr Shannon Curry who claimed that her evaluation showed Heard showcasing signs for two personality disorders. The doctor maintained that her evaluation of the actress supported two diagnoses, "borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder."

