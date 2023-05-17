Amber Heard supporters start #CannesYouNot Campaign to protest against Johnny Depp and his new movie

Johnny Depp, the renowned actor, is set to grace the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of "Jeanne du Barry". However, his ex-wife Amber Heard's close friends are determined to cast a shadow over his return to the prestigious event.

Depp, 59, takes on the role of Louis XV in the movie, which is directed by and co-stars the French actor-director Maïwenn. Despite sources close to Depp reporting his thriving career, including a lucrative Dior deal worth more than $20 million and an upcoming directorial debut with Al Pacino, he finds himself embroiled in fresh controversy.

Journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Heard, took to Instagram over the weekend to express her disdain for Depp's Cannes appearance. She posted a photo of Depp with the caption, "Cannes seem proud of their history supporting rapists and abusers. Plus ça change. #CannesYouNot." Barlow also shared an image stating, "'Jeanne Du Barry' Representing Abusers at Cannes," and included pictures of Depp alongside directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, both of whom have faced allegations of sexually abusing minors.

While Allen has denied allegations of abusing his daughter Dylan, Polanski pleaded guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl but evaded serving prison time in the US by fleeing to France. Barlow's social media post, accompanied by a meme titled "Why Does Cannes Platform Predators?," also featured convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, actor Gérard Depardieu, and Luc Besson, a French director who faced rape accusations but had the charges dismissed by the Paris Court of Appeal last year.

A source close to Depp defended him against the accusations, stating, "The other people in this post are alleged or convicted child predators and rapists; that is not Johnny. He won his trial and he was not accused of anything like this."

Barlow, who is currently residing in Spain with Heard and her daughter, Oonagh, further claimed that protest fliers were being distributed at theaters showing "Jeanne du Barry." The fliers reportedly read, "The film you are about to see - Maïwenn's 'Jeanne du Barry' - contains scenes featuring Johnny Depp, who is involved in proven acts of violence against his former wife Amber Heard." Depp has consistently denied any violence against Heard, who accused him of such in an essay for the Washington Post.

Depp's appearance at the Cannes premiere marks his first new film since the 2022 trial with Heard. In the civil trial, a jury found Heard guilty of defaming Depp with her Washington Post column and awarded him $10 million in damages. However, the jury also determined that Depp's lawyer had defamed Heard, awarding her $2 million.

During a Cannes jury press conference, actress Brie Larson, a juror at the festival, appeared uncomfortable when asked if she would attend Depp's premiere. Larson responded, "You're asking me that? I'm sorry, I don't understand the correlation or why me specifically." Given Larson's involvement with the now-defunct Time's Up organization and her advocacy for the #MeToo movement, the question was posed in relation to Depp's controversy. Larson added, "You'll see, I guess if I will see it. And I don't know how I'll feel about it if I do."

In response to Larson's comments, Barlow tweeted, "In all seriousness, this is the power of Johnny Depp. Nobody will speak out because of the steer this man has in Hollywood. Amber stood alone." Cannes director Thierry Fremaux defended the decision to open the festival with "Jeanne du Barry" and praised Depp's performance, emphasizing that he paid no attention to the trial. Fremaux asserted, "If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned, we wouldn't be here talking about it."

Depp, who last attended Cannes in 2011 for "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," has been steadily working on various projects. Besides his multi-million-dollar Dior deal, he recently signed another three-year contract with the French brand. Additionally, Depp is preparing to make his directorial debut with the film "Modi," featuring Al Pacino, and is scheduled to go on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires. Despite the controversy surrounding his personal life, Depp remains focused on his career endeavors.

