Amber Heard takes 2-year-old Oonagh out while using crutch due to marathon training hip injury

Amber Heard, known for her role in Aquaman, recently had a hip injury while preparing for the New York City Marathon. In Madrid, Spain, she was spotted using a black crutch while going to a playground with her daughter and sister.

Amber Heard still walking with a crutch

During the outing, Amber, 37, was seen frequently pausing to pick up her 2-year-old daughter, Oonagh, or lend a hand as she walked. Her sister, Whitney Henriquez, joined with her own children. Amber seemed to be using the cane mainly for extra support. She could still hold her daughter's hand and help push a stroller with her niece inside. At times, she barely leaned on it. Check out the pictures here.

Amber's attire for the day was a blend of casual and chic, featuring a black tank top, straight-leg beige jeans, and stylish Chloé woody layered logo slide sandals. She completed the look with gold layered necklaces, hoop earrings, a thick brown belt, and black Ray-Ban sunglasses. Her hair was casually tied up in a bun. Despite her occasional need for the crutch, Amber appeared to be in high spirits, smiling and chatting with her daughter, who was dressed in a bright yellow outfit.

Amber was first seen with two crutches in photos from last month, along with a beige cast on her left forearm, wrist, and fingers. She explained that her hip injury resulted from training for the New York City Marathon, which is held on the first Sunday of November each year. Since September 2022, Amber has been living in Spain, following a legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Reports suggested she had left Hollywood for good, but Amber has refuted these claims with two of her upcoming movies, namely Aquaman and In the Fire.

Elon Musk shared Amber's cosplay image

Despite keeping a low profile, Amber found herself in the news again when her former partner, Elon Musk, posted a picture of her dressed in cosplay as the character Mercy from the video game Overwatch. Sources later revealed that Amber had not given permission for the private photo to be used by Musk. The Tesla co-founder shared the image after author Walter Isaacson mentioned in his biography that Amber dressed up as Mercy because Musk had told her she resembled the character.

