Amber Heard takes over mommy duties after quitting Hollywood; Actress clicked with daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard, the famous Hollywood actress has been making headlines lately after the reports regarding her decision to quit films started doing rounds. As per the reports, the Aquaman actress has moved to Spain with her little daughter Oonagh Paige and is planning to start afresh away from the public and media glares. These reports are recently confirmed by Page Six, Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh are now settled in Madrid, Spain, and the mother-daughter duo was recently spotted making a public appearance.

Amber Heard takes over mommy duties

The doting mother, who is planning to dedicate her entire time to raising her 2-year-old daughter, has taken over mommy duties after quitting Hollywood. According to the reports published by Page Six, Amber Heard was recently spotted at a park in Madrid along with her daughter Oonagh Paige. The 37-year-old was seen pushing a scooter while holding her daughter in her arms.

In the pictures published by Page Six, Oonagh is seen in white and blue striped dungaree shorts, which are paired with a baby pink t-shirt and a pair of matching sneakers. Amber Heard, on the other hand, opted for a black crop top and matching leggings. She completed her look with a pair of matching black sneakers, a light blue tote bag, a pair of sunglasses, and a smartwatch.

