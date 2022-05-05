Amber Heard takes the stand in Johnny Depp trial; Speaks about alleged physical abuse in her testimony

Content Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment, rape, trauma and self-harm.

Amber Heard took the stand in the ongoing defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress testified in court about the first time Depp allegedly stuck her and also spoke about other incidents of physical violence and his drug use. Heard maintained that the ongoing trial has been the most "painful" thing she has ever been through.

In her testimony, Amber revealed the incident when the actor allegedly struck her for the first time and said that she will never forget it. The Aquaman star revealed that she believed Depp was doing cocaine at the time and added that there was a "vintage jar of cocaine." She further revealed their conversation when the duo were sitting on the couch and claimed that after she laughed about a tattoo on his left arm that says "Wino", Depp allegedly slapped her. She said, "I just laughed because I thought he was joking. And he slapped me across the face. And I laughed. I laughed because I didn't know what else to do. I thought this must be a joke. I didn't know what was going on. I just stared at him", via CNN.

While Heard maintained that Depp had apologised to her following the incident and the duo reconciled shortly after the same. She maintained that the relationship continued to escalate into violence claiming that he would shove her, hit her, and push her. Heard also detailed an incident in 2013 where she says Depp did a "cavity search" on her against her will when he allegedly believed that she was hiding her coccaine.

Depp during his testimony has denied all the allegations of using physical violence

against Heard.

