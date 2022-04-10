Amber Heard is taking social media break ahead of Johnny Depp defamation case, releases statement

Amber Heard says she hopes she and Johnny Depp can move on from their defamation trials, which are set to begin on April 11th. On Saturday, the Aquaman actor announced plans to "go offline for the next few weeks" ahead of the court hearings, which will take place in Fairfax County, Virginia.

“Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse,” Heard began her statement about her case against her ex-husband, as well as his own case against Heard. “I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny.”

Check out her statement here:

The actress went on to say that she has "always maintained a love for Johnny" and that living out the specifics of their past life together in public "brings me great pain." However, Heard submitted an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 titled, "I spoke out against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath." That has to change." In the post, she details a history of abuse and being sexually harassed and attacked "by the time I was of college age," pointing to a culture in Hollywood and beyond that has shielded male abusers and calling for change. She refers to prior claims she made about suffering domestic violence in the piece, but she does not identify Depp.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in March 2019, Depp filed a USD 50 million defamation action against Heard over the article, claiming that although Depp was not directly named, it was apparent Heard was referring to him in the post. According to the lawsuit, Heard's essay harmed both his cinematic career and reputation as a public person, causing him to miss out on parts. Meanwhile, Heard, aged 23, married Depp, 46, in 2015. In May 2016, Heard filed for divorce, alleging irreconcilable differences. In 2017, the divorce was completed.

