Amber Heard testifies about meeting ex Elon Musk at Met Gala after Johnny Depp 'stood her up'

Amber Heard recalled meeting Elon Musk at the 2016 Met Gala after her then-husband, Johnny Depp, "stood me up" on the red carpet. Heard testified in a multi-million dollar defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday, saying she met Tesla creator Elon Musk at a red carpet event in New York City on May 2, 2016.

As per The Independent, The Aquaman star told the court that she and Mr. Depp had planned to attend the Met Gala as guests of Ralph Lauren. However, not long after her 30th birthday, she claimed she was "attacked" by her spouse. She said she didn't have a phone at the time since Mr Depp had thrown it out the window, so she couldn't find out whether he was still going to the event. “I wasn’t sure what was going on or when he would show up or if he would show up,” she said.

Heard also said in court that she walked the red carpet alone and "sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny" after he "essentially stood me up on the carpet." She met Mr Musk while walking the red carpet alone, whom she described as "a gentleman" and stated was at the event with his mother. “I was standing in line right in front of a gentleman. It was Elon,” she said. “I didn’t recognise him at first. We started talking and he had reminded me that we had met once before.”

Meanwhile, Christian Carino, the former spouses' representative, previously testified at the trial that Heard was seeing Mr Musk around the same time she was seeking to reconcile with her husband. Heard testified for the third time on Monday, as the trial reopened following a one-week break.

