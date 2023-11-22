Amber Heard to continue as Mera in potential Aquaman sequels? Exploring rumors amid Jason Momoa's alleged recasting as Lobo

As Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom approaches its release, the future of Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 3 and other DCU movies is uncertain. With Jason Momoa hinting at Aquaman 2 being his last DCEU outing and a possible retirement from the Arthur Curry role, it's also unlikely for Amber Heard to continue as Mera in future Aquaman movies.

Will Amber Heard continue as Mera?

During her defamation trial involving Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testified that she had been released from her DC contract. Former DC head Walter Hamada suggested that her on-screen chemistry with Jason Momoa didn't work well, and there were references to recasting her character. Even though Aquaman 3 might not happen, given the DCEU's reboot, all signs point to the potential recasting of Mera if the character were to appear in future films.

Jason Momoa's recent comment on his role in Aquaman

Apart from Amber Heard, Jason Momoa is rumored to be recast as Lobo in James Gunn's DC Universe, indicating a broader recasting strategy for characters from the Aquaman universe. Like other iconic DC characters such as Superman, Lois Lane, Batman, and the Flash, Mera may also find a new face if the character continues in the expanded DCU.

Momoa's recent comments on The Tonight Show hinted at the end of the current DC Universe but left room for potential future appearances. While discussing the journey of Aquaman in the show, Momoa said, "When I finished the first one, I was really pumped and I came back in and wrote a treatment, then I went in and pitched it. Because now he's a father, he's married, he's the king. Like, he was a slacker in the first one. Now he's like, 'I don't know what to do.' You basically get to go on that journey with him, and you end up finding out that it's him and his brother, and there's this journey that they go on, and there are differences in how they save the planet."

When asked whether he would continue his journey in Aquaman, Jason said, "I mean, this is kind of, like, the end of this—The DC Universe. I mean, things have happened before. So I guess if people like it...?" He coyly added, "But yeah... there'll always be a place for me at DC."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to be released on December 20, 2023, will likely provide more insight into the direction of the Aquaman franchise and the future of its characters in the evolving DC Universe.

