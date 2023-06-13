Amber Heard to make major red carpet appearance since Johnny Depp defamation trial, DEETS here

Amber Heard has been notably absent from big screens and events after losing the Johnny Depp defamation trial. Since then, the actress had relocated to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige after selling her home in California. She wanted to raise her daughter Oonagh away from the spotlight and with more privacy. However, during the conversation with Spanish paparazzi Heard said that she is not quitting Hollywood and has some projects lined up.

Just a few weeks after confirming her return to Hollywood, Amber Heard is reported to make her first major public appearance since losing the Johnny Depp defamation trial. Here is everything to know about the same.

Amber Heard to make major public appearance

Amber Heard is all set to make her first public appearance since the Johnny Depp defamation trial. The Aquaman actress will be reportedly returning to the red carpet at the prestigious 69th Taormina Film Festival for her new movie ‘In The Fire’, directed by Conor Allyn and co-starring Eduardo Noriego.

According to Deadline, Heard is expected to attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival, which will showcase the world premiere of ‘In The Fire’ on June 24, 2023. Amber Heard will be walking the red carpet with Conor Allyn and Eduardo Noriego. The Aquaman actress will be playing the role of “pioneering psychiatrist” in the upcoming movie.

In The Fire is a supernatural thriller set in 1899, which will see a determined psychiatrist’s mission to help a troubled child in times when this field was not taken seriously.

Johnny Depp defamation trial

Johnny Depp emerged victorious in the defamation trial against Amber Heard. In the highly-publicized trial, Depp emerged victorious against her ex-wife. The trial ended in June 2022 and the jury found the Aquaman actress liable to pay Pirates of Caribbean star $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. Heard was also awarded $2 million after a jury found that the actress was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.

