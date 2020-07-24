  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amber Heard told her acting coach that Johnny Depp ‘would rather destroy me than let me go’

Today, during Johnny Depp’s ongoing libel case, Amber Heard’s acting coach Kristina Sexton took the stand and revealed how Amber felt that Johnny “would destroy” her. Scroll down to read what went down at London High Court today.
2896 reads Mumbai
Amber Heard told her acting coach that Johnny Depp ‘would rather destroy me than let me go’Amber Heard told her acting coach that Johnny Depp ‘would rather destroy me than let me go’
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard returned to court today and things took a dramatic turn. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the Aquaman actress were separately spotted arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice today in London for Johnny’s ongoing libel against The Sun newspaper for calling him a “wife-beater.” Today, Amber‘s acting coach: Kristina Sexton took the stand and made several wild revelations. 

 

Kristina Sexton provided her testimonial virtually from Australia and said that she was told by Amber that “Johnny will never let me go, he would rather destroy me than let me go. She also said Amber was “embarrassed” at the idea of bad publicity over her marriage, but she “had to leave him.” Kristina also brought to notice that on Amber‘s 30th birthday party, Johnny Depp showed up drunk and was slurring his speech, he had to be propped up.

 

“She (Heard) became very nervous about her acting–-whether it was for a part he wanted her to do or for one he didn’t want her to do, her work was dictated by Johnny,” the acting coach said in a statement. “I could usually tell if it was something he wanted her to be involved in because she became a nervous wreck about getting it right.”  

 

Kristina continued saying, “Amber started telling me that she couldn’t do certain roles because he didn’t want her doing ‘whore parts.’” When Amber did a Guess campaign, he reportedly told her she “shouldn’t be doing stuff like that anymore because it made her look like a ‘cheap whore.’”

 

Today in London High Court, Amber also revealed that ex-beau Johnny tried to throw her sister down the stairs in 2015, which is why she hit him at that time.

 

ALSO READ: Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of throwing ‘bottles like grenades’: Most violent night of our relationship

Credits :Just Jared, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Anonymous 3 minutes ago

These are the people that want our money to see them acting as normal people in films (they are really anything but normal).

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Waiting..

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement