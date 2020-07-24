Amber Heard told her acting coach that Johnny Depp ‘would rather destroy me than let me go’

Today, during Johnny Depp’s ongoing libel case, Amber Heard’s acting coach Kristina Sexton took the stand and revealed how Amber felt that Johnny “would destroy” her. Scroll down to read what went down at London High Court today.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard returned to court today and things took a dramatic turn. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the Aquaman actress were separately spotted arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice today in London for Johnny’s ongoing libel against The Sun newspaper for calling him a “wife-beater.” Today, Amber‘s acting coach: Kristina Sexton took the stand and made several wild revelations.

Kristina Sexton provided her testimonial virtually from Australia and said that she was told by Amber that “Johnny will never let me go, he would rather destroy me than let me go. She also said Amber was “embarrassed” at the idea of bad publicity over her marriage, but she “had to leave him.” Kristina also brought to notice that on Amber‘s 30th birthday party, Johnny Depp showed up drunk and was slurring his speech, he had to be propped up.

“She (Heard) became very nervous about her acting–-whether it was for a part he wanted her to do or for one he didn’t want her to do, her work was dictated by Johnny,” the acting coach said in a statement. “I could usually tell if it was something he wanted her to be involved in because she became a nervous wreck about getting it right.”

Kristina continued saying, “Amber started telling me that she couldn’t do certain roles because he didn’t want her doing ‘whore parts.’” When Amber did a Guess campaign, he reportedly told her she “shouldn’t be doing stuff like that anymore because it made her look like a ‘cheap whore.’”

Today in London High Court, Amber also revealed that ex-beau Johnny tried to throw her sister down the stairs in 2015, which is why she hit him at that time.

