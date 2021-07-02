Amber Heard welcomes baby via surrogacy; Says daughter Oonagh is the 'beginning of the rest of my life'

Amber Heard surprised fans by announcing the birth of her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard whom she secretly welcomed in April this year via a surrogate.

Amber Heard secretly welcomed a baby girl in April 2021 and recently made the big announcement via social media. The 35-year-old actress took to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, revealing that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Oonagh Paige Heard, with the help of a surrogate. The Aquaman star in an emotional note mentioned how she decided to have a child four years ago and wanted to do it "on her own terms."

Heard while naming her daughter, also honoured her mother Paige Parsons who passed away last year by keeping her daughter's middle name after her. In an emotional note about becoming a mother, Amber wrote, "I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Heard also mentioned how she prefers to keep her personal life private as she mentioned, "A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business." The Aquaman star then ended her note by saying that her daughter is the "beginning of the rest of my life."

Check out Amber Heard's daughter Oonagh Paige Heard's first photo Here

Heard was married to Johnny Depp for a year after tying the knot in 2015. The couple then filed for divorce in 2016 following which they have been involved in a messy legal battle that is still ongoing.

ALSO READ: Fans trend #JusticeForJohnnyDepp to protest against Amber Heard as Aquaman 2 shooting begins

Share your comment ×