Amber Heard's attorneys submit a 43-page memorandum seeking to toss the Johnny Depp defamation trial verdict

A month after the jury verdict was announced in Virginia for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial, the actress' attorneys are now seeking to toss the verdict aside claiming that it is not supported by evidence. According to reports, Heard's legal team have submitted a 43-page document requesting the same at Fairfax County Circuit Court.

The Aquaman star's request comes after she was ordered to pay USD 10.35 million in damages to her ex-husband Depp by the jury after finding her liable to defamation for the 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. As reported by Variety, Amber's attorneys have also requested "to investigate improper juror service" and have claimed that public information indicates that a juror who served during the trial was born in 1970, despite court officials listing their birth year as 1945.

The document questions the same saying, "This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury", via Variety.

One of the main points mentioned by Heard's lawyers seeking to set aside the ruling is that there was no evidence presented by Depp and the document says, "Mr Depp presented no evidence that Ms Heard did not believe she was abused. Therefore, Mr Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside."

Following the trial verdict, Amber had also released a statement on Instagram calling it a backwards move for women. The actress also appeared in her first sitdown interview post the trial verdict with Today and stated that she stands by her testimony and everything she said during the trial.

