Amber Heard's defence to not call Johnny Depp on the stand as her witness; Source REVEALS

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial has entered its last week of contentions. The high-profile case has taken over the world as the public considers the rather foggy truth of the matter. Previously, news reached headlines as sources confirmed that Amber Heard's defence is likely to get Depp back on the stand as a witness for Heard but now it seems they have decided to take a quick U-turn.

According to Deadline who got in touch with an insider close to Heard's side, Depp will no longer be part of Heard's defence. They revealed, "Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish." The source also went on and claimed, "Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there’s no reason to believe it would be any different now." This change in plans from Elaine Bredehoft's team might have been a direct reaction to Depp bringing his ex Kate Moss as a witness to the stand.

To refresh your memory, while on the stand, Heard had slipped out Moss' name as she described an incident where allegedly Depp attempted to push her sister Whitney off the stairs. The moment Heard mentioned the name, Depp's attorney Ben Chew had risen his fists in a private celebration with his team. Ever since the moment was caught on camera and eventually spread like wildfire all across the internet, Depp supporters were waiting for the announcement about Moss getting on the stand and setting the record straight about her alleged stairs incident with Johnny Depp.

