Amber Heard's 'difficult decision' to settle Johnny Depp defamation case; 5 KEY TAKEAWAYS from her statement

Amber Heard states she "never chose" to settle

"After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia," Amber Heard began her statement and notably referred to Johnny Depp as "my ex-husband." However, Heard staunchly clarified that this decision wasn't her choice after defending her truth: "It's important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed."

The 36-year-old actress also called out the ruthless social media trolling she's been subjected to during the entirety of the defamation trial: "The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward." Further clarifying that her decision to settle isn't admission, Amber added, "Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Amber Heard has "lost faith" in American legal system

The original defamation lawsuit was filed by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard in 2019 for USD 50 million in damages after the Aquaman star published a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. In the op-ed, Heard claimed that she became a "public figure representing domestic abuse," though she didn't mention Depp's name. In June 2022, after a tumultuous defamation trial which the world was tuned to, the jury decided that Amber did defame her ex-husband on all three counts. Heard was ordered to pay USD 15 million in damages (USD 10 million in compensatory damages, USD 5 million in punitive damages) to Depp while Johnny was ordered to pay USD 2 million to Amber after being found guilty in one count out of three in Heard's countersuit. On the other hand, Depp and Heard fought legally in the UK as well over the former's libel suit against The Sun for calling him a "wife beater," over allegations of domestic abuse. The UK High Court judge found the claim to be "substantially true."

Talking about the difference in treatment towards her between both cases, Amber Heard continued in her statement: "I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder. When I stood before a judge in the UK, I was vindicated by a robust, impartial and fair system, where I was protected from having to give the worst moments of my testimony in front of the world's media, and where the court found that I was subjected to domestic and sexual violence. In the US, however, I exhausted almost all my resources in advance of and during a trial in which I was subjected to a courtroom in which abundant, direct evidence that corroborated my testimony was excluded and in which popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process. In the interim I was exposed to a type of humiliation that I simply cannot re-live."

Amber Heard on why she decided against defamation appeal

Talking about the possibility of her even succeeding in the defamation appeal, Amber Heard envisioned, "Even if my US appeal is successful, the best outcome would be a re-trial where a new jury would have to consider the evidence again. I simply cannot go through that for a third time."

Amber Heard to now focus on work

For now, Amber Heard wants to start afresh amid "an arduous and expensive legal process: "Time is precious and I want to spend my time productively and purposefully. For too many years I have been caged in an arduous and expensive legal process, which has shown itself unable to protect me and my right to free speech. I cannot afford to risk an impossible bill - one that is not just financial, but also psychological, physical and emotional. Women shouldn't have to face abuse or bankruptcy for speaking her truth, but unfortunately it is not uncommon."

Amber is also shifting focus on work, something which has been a healing aspect after her divorce: "In settling this case I am also choosing the freedom to dedicate my time to the work that helped me heal after my divorce; work that exists in realms in which I feel seen, heard and believed, and in which I know I can effect change."

"I will not be threatened, disheartened or dissuaded by what happened from speaking the truth. No one can and no one will take that from me. My voice forever remains the most valuable asset I have," Heard then strongly stated.

Amber Heard thanks her legal team and the public who supported her

In conclusion, Amber Heard thanked all those who were by her side every step of the way: "I'd like to thank my outstanding appellate and original trial teams for their relentless hard work. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and I turn my attention to the growing support that I've felt and seen publicly in the months since trial, and the efforts that have been made to show solidarity with my story."

"Any survivor knows that the ability to tell their story often feels like the only relief, and I cannot find enough words to tell you the hope your belief in me inspires, not just for me, but for all of you. Thank you. See you soon," Amber signed off.

