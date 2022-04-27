Amber Heard's evaluation showed signs of two personality disorders, claims psychologist in court testimony

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial in Virginia recently had the latter's witness, a clinical and forensic psychologist who evaluated Amber Heard deliver her testimony in court. The psychologist hired by Johnny's legal team took the stand in court recently and claimed that the Aquaman star showed signs of two personality disorders.

As reported by People, Dr Shannon Curry told the court that she was asked to "provide a psychological evaluation of Ms. Heard" in October 2021. She clarified that the evaluation was done only for Heard and not Depp. Revealing that she met Heard "on two separate dates," December 10 and December 17, 2021, for approximately 12 hours of total face time, Dr Curry stated that her evaluation of the actress supported two diagnoses, "borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder."

Dr Curry also told court that she saw no evidence of PTSD in her evaluation of Heard. Although she clarified her comments adding, "Just because somebody doesn't have PTSD doesn't mean that they weren't harmed psychologically by whatever is being alleged - in this case, Ms Heard is alleging that she was psychologically harmed and that she suffered PTSD because of abuse that she alleges occurred by Mr Depp."

Previously, Depp himself made some explosive revelations as he took the stand for cross-examination in the case. The actor claimed that he is a victim of domestic abuse after audio played in court suggested Heard admitting to starting a physical fight. The actor also opened up on his drug abuse after Heard's lawyers questioned him about consuming substances with friends Paul Bettany and Marilyn Manson.

